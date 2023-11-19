Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,122 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Incyte worth $35,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %

INCY opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

