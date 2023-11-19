Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 159,796 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $39,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $399,252,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.