Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,248 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $37,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,701,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

