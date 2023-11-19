Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,215 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Vontier worth $41,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vontier by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,683,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vontier by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.6 %

VNT opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

