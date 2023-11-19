Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 439,974 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $38,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 48,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.0 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

