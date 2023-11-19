Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (SGCFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 13th

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of SGCFF remained flat at $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

