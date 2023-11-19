Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of SBH opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

