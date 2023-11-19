SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.