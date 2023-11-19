SBB Research Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,375,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22,677.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.93. 1,284,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,426. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

