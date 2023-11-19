Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.85. 14,077,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

