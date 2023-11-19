Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

