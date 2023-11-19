Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG remained flat at $78.79 on Friday. 848,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

