Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,711. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

