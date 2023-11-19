Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 1,208,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,229. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

