Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 6.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.34. 734,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,484. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.