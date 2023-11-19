ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,178. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $654.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $659.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $577.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.