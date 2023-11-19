Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,857 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.2 %

GFS opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.