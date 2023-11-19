Shelton Capital Management Acquires 33,300 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 778.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.