Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 677.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,977 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 0.6 %

AES Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

