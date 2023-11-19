Shelton Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 101,199 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STX opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.