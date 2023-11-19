Shelton Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

