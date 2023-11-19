Shelton Capital Management Has $2.82 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,086,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,908,000 after purchasing an additional 771,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $166.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

