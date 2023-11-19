Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upped their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

PDD Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $115.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $117.05.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

