Shelton Capital Management Invests $2.30 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

