Shelton Capital Management Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $192.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
