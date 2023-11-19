Shelton Capital Management Purchases 10,400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.