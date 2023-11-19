Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,192 shares of company stock worth $6,978,101 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.