Shelton Capital Management Sells 18,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.