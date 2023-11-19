Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stake Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,493 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Shift4 Payments worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,199 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 55.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.