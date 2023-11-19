Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

