Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lowered by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

