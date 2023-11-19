SingularityNET Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $345.95 million and $86.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,474.93 or 1.00053230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004358 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,836,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,992,256 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,261.4300914 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25417581 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $32,998,577.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

