Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Skyline Champion worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 230.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after buying an additional 781,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,368,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after buying an additional 372,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

