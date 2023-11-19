Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NYSE:SKY opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

