SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

SNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNC

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$43.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$44.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.62.

(Get Free Report

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.