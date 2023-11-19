SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.84.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

