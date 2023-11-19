SOLVE One Day Volume Reaches $274,523.28 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $12.32 million and $274,523.28 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

