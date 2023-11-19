Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of SONY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. 429,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,972. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

