Sourceless Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Sourceless has a market cap of $212.27 million and approximately $12,933.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01055848 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $14,203.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

