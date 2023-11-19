Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

