SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

SPSC stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

