Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

