Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.87

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.87 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 89.40 ($1.10). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 39,904 shares trading hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.64. The stock has a market cap of £353.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.14.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.