Status Market Capitalization Tops $159.00 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Status has a total market cap of $159.00 million and $14.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,633.36 or 1.00043117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,536,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,536,448.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04117502 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,294,136.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

