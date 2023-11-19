Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

STLC opened at C$44.40 on Friday. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.97.

STLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

