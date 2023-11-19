Stifel Nicolaus Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$12.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.97.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

