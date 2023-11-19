StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 6.8 %
JVA stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
