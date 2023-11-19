StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 6.8 %

JVA stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

