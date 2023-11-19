StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

