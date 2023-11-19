StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.