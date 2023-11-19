StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.
Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.35%.
Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains Partners
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.