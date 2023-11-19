StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

